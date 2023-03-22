Keel Point LLC Has $3.42 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,749 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,796,508,000 after purchasing an additional 220,183 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,950,795,000 after buying an additional 98,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after acquiring an additional 469,345 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,060,573,000 after acquiring an additional 445,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after purchasing an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on FedEx from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.68.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.67. The stock had a trading volume of 322,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.72%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

