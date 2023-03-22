Keel Point LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,433,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,734,000 after buying an additional 82,928 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,579,000 after purchasing an additional 113,767 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,701,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,765,000 after purchasing an additional 35,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,018,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,496,000 after buying an additional 166,842 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.58. 84,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,304. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $219.35. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

