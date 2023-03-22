Keel Point LLC Sells 16,916 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Keel Point LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,916 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Keel Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,005,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.8% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 5,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.91. The stock had a trading volume of 389,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,820,467. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.58. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $126.62.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

