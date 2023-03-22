Keel Point LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Keel Point LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,874 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,473 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,007,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,244,000 after purchasing an additional 100,686 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after buying an additional 4,090,382 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,814,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,095,000 after buying an additional 76,998 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,442,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,157,000 after purchasing an additional 245,729 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.95. The company had a trading volume of 80,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,313. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $67.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.81 and a 200 day moving average of $55.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

