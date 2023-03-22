Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Kemper worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Kemper by 3.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Kemper by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Kemper by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Kemper by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Kemper by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

KMPR stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.31. 27,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,743. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.94. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $68.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.27%.

KMPR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kemper from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kemper in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kemper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

In other Kemper news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini bought 500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,765.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $31,815.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,765.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at $605,380.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

