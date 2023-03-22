Kent K. Matsumoto Purchases 1,000 Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Stock

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) Director Kent K. Matsumoto acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $21,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,922.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CVLY traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,097. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $202.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Codorus Valley Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Codorus Valley Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.48%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 19,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 94.5% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CVLY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.