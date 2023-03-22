KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Insider Ahmad A. Khan Sells 3,831 Shares

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $381.86. The company had a trading volume of 770,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,498. The company has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $429.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.61.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in KLA by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in KLA by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

