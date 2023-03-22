KlayUniverse Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $5.27 Million (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KlayUniverse token can now be purchased for $0.0958 or 0.00000339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KlayUniverse has a total market capitalization of $5.27 million and $3,296.92 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KlayUniverse Profile

KlayUniverse’s launch date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.09177276 USD and is down -6.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,178.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

