Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at TD Cowen

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $67.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $56.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.65. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

