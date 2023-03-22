Kokoswap Trading Up 32.5% Over Last Week (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last week, Kokoswap has traded up 32.5% against the dollar. One Kokoswap token can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001627 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kokoswap has a total market cap of $114.69 million and approximately $127,405.89 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kokoswap Token Profile

Kokoswap launched on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kokoswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

