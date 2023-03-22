Komodo (KMD) Reaches One Day Volume of $389,876.48

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $33.10 million and $389,876.48 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00126576 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00059924 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00036805 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 57.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001878 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000300 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

