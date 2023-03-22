Konnect (KCT) Price Reaches $0.0401 on Top Exchanges

Konnect (KCT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Konnect token can currently be bought for $0.0401 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Konnect has traded down 23.9% against the dollar. Konnect has a total market capitalization of $835.59 million and $118,369.49 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Konnect was first traded on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Konnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

