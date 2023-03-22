KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Trading Up 0.9%

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Rating) shares were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.45 and last traded at $22.45. Approximately 2,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 5,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

KOSÉ Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.11.

KOSÉ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KOSÉ Corp. manufactures and distributes cosmetic products. It operates through the following business segments: Cosmetics, Cosmetaries, and Others. The Cosmetics segment includes the production and sales of cosmetics, such as make-up and perfume. The Cosmetaries segment involves in the production and sale of other skin care products, such as soap, lotion, toner, and facial cleanser, as well as hair care products, like shampoo, conditioner, and rinse.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KOSÉ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KOSÉ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.