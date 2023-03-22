Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director Brian Gragnolati Purchases 4,355 Shares

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 4,355 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $74,688.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,681.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $15.92. The company had a trading volume of 372,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.92.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $88.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.10 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 27.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 198.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

