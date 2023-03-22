Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Lantern Pharma Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of LTRN stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15. Lantern Pharma has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $7.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma in the first quarter worth $77,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Lantern Pharma in a research note on Tuesday.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, and prostate cancer.

