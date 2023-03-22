Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRN opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. Lantern Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $7.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.15.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Lantern Pharma in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, and prostate cancer.

