Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

Lantern Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LTRN traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,947. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.15. Lantern Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $7.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Lantern Pharma in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRN. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 1.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 52.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Lantern Pharma by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lantern Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, and prostate cancer.

