Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.
Lantern Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LTRN traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,947. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.15. Lantern Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $7.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Lantern Pharma in a report on Tuesday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lantern Pharma Company Profile
Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, and prostate cancer.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lantern Pharma (LTRN)
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
- Want Diversified Upside in Biotechnology? Check out LABU
- 3 Tech Stocks Well Positioned For Growth At A Reasonable Price
- These 3 Dividend Growers Yield More Than the 10-Year Note
- Be Cautious of Valens Semiconductor Analyst Estimates
Receive News & Ratings for Lantern Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantern Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.