Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.
NASDAQ LTRN opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average is $5.15. Lantern Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $7.92.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Lantern Pharma in a report on Tuesday.
About Lantern Pharma
Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, and prostate cancer.
