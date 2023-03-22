Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Lantern Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ LTRN opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average is $5.15. Lantern Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $7.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Lantern Pharma in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lantern Pharma

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. 21.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, and prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

