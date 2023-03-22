Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRNGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Lantern Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of LTRN opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. Lantern Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Lantern Pharma in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantern Pharma

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Lantern Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, and prostate cancer.

