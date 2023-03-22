Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Lantern Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of LTRN opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. Lantern Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Lantern Pharma in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Lantern Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, and prostate cancer.

