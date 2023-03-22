Lathrop Investment Management Corp Decreases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,209 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 3.3% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $214,271,385.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 257,930,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,648,628,721.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Walmart news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 9,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.83, for a total transaction of $1,323,841.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,086,193.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $214,271,385.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,930,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,648,628,721.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,830,325 shares of company stock worth $1,378,798,478 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,312,573. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.10 and its 200-day moving average is $141.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $379.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.