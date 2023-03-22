Lathrop Investment Management Corp Has $12.24 Million Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Acuity Brands makes up 2.7% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $12,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 60.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 52.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $739,573.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,941,540.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $739,573.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,941,540.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Acuity Brands stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $182.23. 30,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.71 and a 12 month high of $202.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.43.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $997.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.46 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AYI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Acuity Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

