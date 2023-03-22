Lathrop Investment Management Corp Purchases Shares of 10,576 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,576 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:T traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,111,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,777,520. The company has a market cap of $132.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average is $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.