Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 2,881 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE cut its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land accounts for approximately 15.2% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE owned about 0.25% of Texas Pacific Land worth $45,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TPL traded down $12.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,694.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,011. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,886.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,113.15. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $1,250.01 and a twelve month high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

