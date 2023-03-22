LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) Trading Up 1%

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV – Get Rating) were up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.59 and last traded at $28.46. Approximately 8,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 11,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.17.

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $85.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average of $29.96.

Institutional Trading of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. owned 0.44% of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Company Profile

The LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (ACTV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equity securities that are the target of shareholder activism. ACTV was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by LeaderShares.

