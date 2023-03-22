Leavell Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.19% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $7,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,648,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SFBS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $58.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.72 and a 12 month high of $97.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.88.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 42.44% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ServisFirst Bancshares

In related news, Director James J. Filler purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.28 per share, with a total value of $140,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,374,831 shares in the company, valued at $77,375,488.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

