Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 78 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $403.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $119.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on DE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.81.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

