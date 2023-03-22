Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Globe Life makes up about 1.2% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $15,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Globe Life by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GL traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,456. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.61 and a 200-day moving average of $114.35. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.87 and a 12 month high of $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $1,235,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,256,960.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $1,235,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,256,960.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $201,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,665.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,900 shares of company stock worth $12,593,525 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.14.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Further Reading

