Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 296.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,073 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Bio-Techne worth $6,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 488.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.25 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stephens dropped their target price on Bio-Techne to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.36.

TECH opened at $73.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.40. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $113.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

