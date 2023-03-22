Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,542 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $34,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KO opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.37. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $261.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.64%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

