Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 9,716 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,716 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $13,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 19,983.6% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 96,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGV stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.55. 2,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,614. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $109.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.83.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

