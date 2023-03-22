Leavell Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,248 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.84. 204,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,035,570. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $83.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.32.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.