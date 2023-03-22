Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $278,775.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,490,461 shares in the company, valued at $31,657,391.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $375,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 8,402 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $167,703.92.

On Monday, March 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,541 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,820.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 39,866 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $771,407.10.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 134 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $2,706.80.

On Monday, February 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $394,800.00.

On Monday, February 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,021 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $288,832.60.

On Monday, January 30th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $385,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,739 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $205,759.24.

On Monday, January 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,410 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $103,926.10.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

NASDAQ LEGH traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.69. 4,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.78. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average of $18.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 429,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 246,398 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 40.1% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 334,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 95,754 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 221.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 84,324 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Legacy Housing in the fourth quarter worth $1,342,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 181.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 62,925 shares in the last quarter. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

