Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $278,775.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,490,461 shares in the company, valued at $31,657,391.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $375,200.00.
- On Wednesday, March 8th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 8,402 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $167,703.92.
- On Monday, March 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,541 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,820.00.
- On Monday, February 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 39,866 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $771,407.10.
- On Tuesday, February 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 134 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $2,706.80.
- On Monday, February 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $394,800.00.
- On Monday, February 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,021 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $288,832.60.
- On Monday, January 30th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $385,000.00.
- On Wednesday, January 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,739 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $205,759.24.
- On Monday, January 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,410 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $103,926.10.
Legacy Housing Stock Performance
NASDAQ LEGH traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.69. 4,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.78. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average of $18.48.
Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday.
About Legacy Housing
Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.
