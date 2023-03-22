Legend of RPS (LRPS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $135.47 Million

Legend of RPS (LRPS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Legend of RPS token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000652 BTC on popular exchanges. Legend of RPS has a market cap of $135.47 million and $19.62 worth of Legend of RPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Legend of RPS has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Legend of RPS

Legend of RPS was first traded on August 4th, 2022. Legend of RPS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Legend of RPS’s official message board is medium.com/@rpsgame.world. Legend of RPS’s official website is rpsgame.world. Legend of RPS’s official Twitter account is @legend_rps.

Buying and Selling Legend of RPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Legend of RPS (LRPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Legend of RPS has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Legend of RPS is 0.13547168 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rpsgame.world/.”

