Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.68

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.68 and last traded at $12.73, with a volume of 1047234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lemonade from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lemonade from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.43.

Insider Transactions at Lemonade

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.23 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 116.01%. The company’s revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,945 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $29,058.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,034,621.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lemonade

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMND. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 9,369 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,019,000 after acquiring an additional 50,278 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at $4,485,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

(Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.