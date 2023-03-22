Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) versus Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Head to Head Comparison

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) and Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lemonade and Deep Yellow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lemonade -116.01% -33.69% -18.73% Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Lemonade has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deep Yellow has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

67.7% of Lemonade shares are held by institutional investors. 36.7% of Lemonade shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lemonade and Deep Yellow, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lemonade 1 3 0 0 1.75 Deep Yellow 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lemonade currently has a consensus target price of $21.71, suggesting a potential upside of 61.44%. Given Lemonade’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lemonade is more favorable than Deep Yellow.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lemonade and Deep Yellow’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lemonade $256.70 million 3.63 -$297.80 million ($4.61) -2.92 Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Deep Yellow has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lemonade.

Summary

Lemonade beats Deep Yellow on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Deep Yellow

Deep Yellow Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties. It focuses on the exploration and pre-development activities in Namibia and Africa. The firm holds interest in The Reptile, The Yellow Dune Joint Venture, and The Nova Joint Venture projects. The company was founded on March 26, 1985 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

