Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.23

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.23 and traded as high as $18.65. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $18.58, with a volume of 32,484 shares traded.

Lenovo Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

