Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Shares Down 4.5%

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.52 and last traded at $21.52. 994,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,591,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.

LNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Lincoln National to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.21.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently -13.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

