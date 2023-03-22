Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stake Lessened by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Linde comprises about 2.8% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $340.48. 261,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,765,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $334.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.61. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $362.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 61.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

