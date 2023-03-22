Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0042 on Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.29 million and $53.48 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 779,233,169 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 779,204,606.2084944 with 775,603,699.9584944 in circulation. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00420345 USD and is up 3.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $52.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

