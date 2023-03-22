LogiTron (LTR) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

LogiTron (LTR) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, LogiTron has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One LogiTron token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LogiTron has a total market capitalization of $601.92 million and $1.00 worth of LogiTron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.83 or 0.00358047 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,110.92 or 0.26024091 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00010165 BTC.

LogiTron Token Profile

LogiTron was first traded on March 14th, 2021. LogiTron’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. LogiTron’s official Twitter account is @logitron_office and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LogiTron is logitron.io.

LogiTron Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Logitron blockchain aims to mimic how businesses run in the world. For example, it can simulate how a truck driver delivers goods from a consignor to destination. In doing so, assets on the blockchain can be analyzed, tokenized, traded, and make profit of its own by giving values to the eco system.Each digital asset on blockchain is represented by Logitron NFT Unit (LNU). Then the Unit needs Logitron for its power source. In other words, executing the contract bound to LNU requires Logitron. In the same sense, LNU can be traded denominated by Logitron.”

