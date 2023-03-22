Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $31.87

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.87 and last traded at $31.87, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.87.

Loomis AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.46.

Get Loomis AB (publ) alerts:

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $628.15 million for the quarter.

Loomis AB (publ) Company Profile

Loomis AB engages in the provision of cash handling solutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, USA, and Other. The Europe and USA segments offers cash handling services. The Other segment deals with the risk management function and other functions managed at group level. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loomis AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loomis AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.