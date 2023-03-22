Luceco plc (LON:LUCE) Raises Dividend to GBX 3 Per Share

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Luceco’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LUCE stock opened at GBX 120.21 ($1.48) on Wednesday. Luceco has a 1-year low of GBX 63.47 ($0.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 236 ($2.90). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 133.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 104.58. The company has a market cap of £193.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1,074.55, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

In related news, insider John Hornby sold 268,848 shares of Luceco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.78), for a total transaction of £389,829.60 ($478,729.71). Company insiders own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

