Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Trading Up 3%

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) was up 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $310.50 and last traded at $307.72. Approximately 410,548 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,742,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $298.81.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.80.
The firm has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.03.
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
