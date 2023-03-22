Lument Finance Trust (LFT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd.

Lument Finance Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Lument Finance Trust stock opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a current ratio of 9.81. Lument Finance Trust has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $2.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10.

Lument Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.01%.

Institutional Trading of Lument Finance Trust

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lument Finance Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,363,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 31,651 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the second quarter worth about $54,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Lument Finance Trust by 89.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 36,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jonestrading reduced their price objective on Lument Finance Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lument Finance Trust from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.

