Lument Finance Trust (LFT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd.
Lument Finance Trust Stock Down 0.5 %
Lument Finance Trust stock opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a current ratio of 9.81. Lument Finance Trust has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $2.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10.
Lument Finance Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.01%.
Institutional Trading of Lument Finance Trust
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jonestrading reduced their price objective on Lument Finance Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lument Finance Trust from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th.
About Lument Finance Trust
Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.
