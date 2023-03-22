Lumi Credits Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.26 (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Lumi Credits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lumi Credits has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $5.26 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.07 or 0.00354957 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,418.75 or 0.25799543 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 92.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010077 BTC.

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

