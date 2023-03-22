Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Trading Down 10.5%

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) were down 10.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.87 and last traded at $6.92. Approximately 3,336,192 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 13,291,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on LAZR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

Luminar Technologies Trading Down 13.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.32. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,672,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,311,000 after purchasing an additional 863,014 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,538,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,489,000 after buying an additional 178,051 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,745,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,338,000 after buying an additional 1,928,021 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,984,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,675,000 after buying an additional 180,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 315.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,924,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after buying an additional 3,739,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

