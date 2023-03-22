Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Trading Down 10.5%

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) were down 10.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.87 and last traded at $6.92. Approximately 3,336,192 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 13,291,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.
Several analysts recently commented on LAZR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.32. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.15.
Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.
