Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF – Get Rating) were up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.68. Approximately 1,327 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 5,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

