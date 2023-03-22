Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Receives C$13.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.57.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LUN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Lundin Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$9.10 to C$12.80 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

LUN opened at C$7.98 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$6.24 and a 12-month high of C$14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

