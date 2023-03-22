LVZ Inc. Grows Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

LVZ Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 77,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 163,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.83. The stock had a trading volume of 11,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,477. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $58.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

