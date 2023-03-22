LVZ Inc. Grows Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

LVZ Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HWC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ HWC traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 35.69%. The firm had revenue of $375.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $334,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

